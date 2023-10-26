T-Rex MMA out to make noise as new stable in ONE

T-Rex MMA of Drex “T-Rex” Zamboanga is establishing itself as the third Philippine stable in ONE Championship.

The new MMA outfit wants to make a massive statement, booking a pair of its fighters for big matches in the next few cards. Flyweight Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan gets things going for T-Rex MMA when he faces Deepak Bhardwaj at ONE Friday Fights 38 this weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Not to be outdone is experienced strawweight Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado who will face Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang in their much anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on November 4. headtopics.com

The team may be new, but is very familiar with the scene having benefited from its time training with Marrok Force MMA in Thailand. “I believe we’ve learned a lot from Thailand. We’ve spent two years there in training, and I believe those things will be helping us as we move back here in the Philippines,” said Miado.

T-Rex MMA looks to make the same noise as that of the famed Team Lakay of coach Mark Sangiao and the vaunted Lions Nation MMA of Eduard "Landslide" Folayang.“Sobrang laking tulong kasi we are open-minded at para na kaming magkakapatid dito,” said Biagtan, the son of decorated kickboxer Raysaldo Biagtan. headtopics.com

“Nagtutulungan kami and we share our knowledge and that helps sa bond namin. Naghahatakan kami paangat at masarap yun sa pakiramdam.” Miado and Biagtan have been training as sparring partners for their respective fights while also honing their striking skills against each other, while the bigger Zamboanga is taking care of fine-tuning their wrestling skills.“Nacha-challenge ako na itaas 'yung game ko dahil kasabay ko sila,” said Biagtan.

