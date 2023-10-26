Filipinas demolish Taiwanese in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The Philippine women's football team had to come from behind after conceding the game's first goal to Taiwan in the 47th minute on a Yi-yun Hsu attack.Sarina Bolden, however, levelled the count at 1-all as she found the back of the net in the 54th minute before Katrina Guillou pushed the Filipino booters ahead with a goal in the 60th.

Bolden went on to score her 28th goal and completed a brace in the 83rd minute.Chandler McDaniel then delivered the dagger as she scored in the 90th minute.The Filipinas dominated the match, having 58 percent of the ball possession against the opponent's 42 percent. The Philippines also had six shots on target against one by Taiwan.The Philippines will next face Australia on Sunday, October 29, at the Optus Stadium in Burswood, Australia.

