AP.Bren crushes Blacklist International to rule MPL Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – AP.Bren crowned itself the new king of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after crushing Blacklist International for the Season 12 title on Sunday, October 30.
Completing its unbeaten playoff run, AP.Bren claimed a 4-1 victory over Blacklist International in their best-of-seven grand final to become just the third team in MPL Philippines history to capture at least two championships. headtopics.com
AP.Bren, which ruled Season 6 in 2020 back when it still competed as Bren Esports, joined three-time titlist Blacklist International and two-time winner Sunsparks in the list of multiple champions. Veteran mid laner Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel made history on his own as only the fifth player to win three MPL Philippines crowns, still performing at a high level despite being one of the longest-tenured players in the league.“I’m really happy to win another championship and to give my teammates one. We’ve been chasing this for a long time,” said Pheww in Filipino.
David “FlapTzy” Canon earned Finals MVP honors as he bagged his second title with Bren, which pocketed the top purse of $43,220 (over P2.4 million). FlapTzy won an additional $1,000 (over P56,000) for his Finals MVP plum, showing the way in the final two games as AP.Bren closed it out after Blacklist International cut its series deficit to 1-2. headtopics.com
Using the hero Arlott, FlapTzy posted 2 kills and 3 assists against 0 deaths in Game 4 and 1 kill and 12 assists against 3 deaths in the title-sealing Game 5.
