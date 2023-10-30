BSKE 2023 violence in BARMM kills 3, injures 8

Three people were killed and eight others were injured in separate incidents of violence related to the barangay and sangguniang kabataan elections (BSKE 2023) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Interviewed on Dobol B TV, BARMM chief Police Brigadier General Allan Cruz Nobleza said four shooting incidents, one mauling, and a commotion were reported on Election 2023.

In Tuburan, Basilan, six people were wounded including a barangay chairman candidate. Suspects have been identified. There were also commotion incidents that resulted in the injury of some supporters of candidates, according to Nobleza. Meanwhile, in Cotabato City, at least twelve teachers backed out of serving as members of the electoral board due to fear after a shooting incident killed three people including two poll candidates in the area.

