Once at risk of closing, AP Bren are now MPL champs

The team was plagued with problems after it secured the title in 2021, and its world championship-winning lineup splintered.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno left to forge his own path at ECHO and so did Carlito “Ribo” Ribo and Lusty Castromayor. The pillars holding the storied esports dynasty started to crumble as scandals hounded the team left and right.

In an interview with the media, head coach Francis “Ducky” Glindro admitted that the team was on the verge of closing. “We were on the verge of closing down, but we held on strong. Sobrang happy lang ako na nagsakripisyo siya pra sa’min,” the new Hall of Legends inductee shared. headtopics.com

Three-time MPL champion and two time SEA Games gold medalist Angelo “Phewww” Arcangel, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Michael “KyleTzy” Sayson, Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo, and Marco “Super Marco” Requitano can now bask in the glory of being called one of the best in the world. “Sabi ko na gagawin ko ang lahat ng makakaya ko to get the boys up there,” Ducky shared to ABS-CBN News.

But the redemption arc is far from over as AP Bren eyes its title, the second in the whole “Bren” franchise. “Right after this, hihilahin ko from cloud nine ang mga bata and tell them ‘okay the job’s not yet done’ so I can regain their focus back sa goal,” Duckey said headtopics.com

“Hopefully we could complete the redemption arc na pinromise ko kay boss Jab, kay boss Jeff, sa management, sa sarili ko, sa girlfriend ko, sa family… I just hope things go our way sa M5,” he added. AP Bren and Blacklist International will represent the country in the M5 World Championships to be hosted by the Philippines.

MLBB: AP Bren's Duckey is 13th MPL Hall of Legends inducteeAP Bren Coach Francis 'Duckey' Glindro is the latest inductee into the MPL Philippines Hall of Legends, MPL Philippines announced. Read more ⮕

AP.Bren, Sibol coach Ducky inducted to MPL PH Hall of LegendsFrancis 'Ducky' Glindro was the coach of the first M-series champions from the Philippines, Bren Esports, after the team won against Mynamar's Burmese Ghouls in January 2021. Read more ⮕

AP.Bren thumps Blacklist to win MPL PH Season 12 titleThe Hive is the home of champions once more.AP.Bren defeated Blacklist International in a dominant fashion, 4-1 to reign supreme in the MPL Philippines Season 12 at the EVM Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 29. Read more ⮕

AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World ChampionshipThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren after swept Blacklist International, 3-0, in the upper bracket finals. Read more ⮕

Blacklist dethrones Echo to reach MPL Philippines grand final, secures M5 berthBlacklist International sets up a grand final date with AP.Bren and qualifies for the Mobile Legends world championship for the third straight edition Read more ⮕

MPL Season 12: KarlTzy hailed as regular season MVPKarl 'KarlTzy' Nepomuceno was hailed as the most valuable player for the regular season of MPL Season 12. Read more ⮕