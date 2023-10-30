AP.Bren's wild journey to MPL PH Season 12 title

MPL Philippines Season 11 saw the team, then Bren Esports, at peak performance, ending the regular season as the top seed and conquering the national qualifiers for the year's Southeast Asian Games and the World Esports Championship. The team, however, suffered a heartbreak as they exited the tournament at third place.

"It's no secret that we've been running into some issues with our current management. Given the resources we were getting, we had to find a way to consistently support our athletes. I made the decision that we had to find new management to do so," said Leo "Jab" Escutin, the chief operating officer of the organization as they announced that they will be competing under new management, AP.Bren, last July.

He added, "This win is dedicated to Boss Jab kasi hindi niya kami pinabayaan. Kita ko yung paghihirap ni Boss Jab. Sobrang happy ko na nandyan siya at yung sakripisyo niya para sa amin ." The almost 20-minute Game 3 saw Blacklist International deny the sweep, as goldlaner Kiel "Oheb" Soriano ran an almost perfect game with the hero Ixia, scoring 11 kills and posting two assists. headtopics.com

Game 5 saw a commanding lead on the side of Blacklist International, but a team fight saw four players down on the side of the codebreakers. This gave AP.Bren the signal they needed to march toward the base and win it all.

