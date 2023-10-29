AP.Bren thumps Blacklist to win MPL PH Season 12 title

AP.Bren defeated Blacklist International in a dominant fashion, 4-1 to reign supreme in the MPL Philippines Season 12 at the EVM Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 29.AP.Bren defeated Blacklist International in a dominant fashion, 4-1 to reign supreme in the MPL Philippines Season 12 at the EVM Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 29.

With Marco “Super Marco” Requitano and Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel dealing damage from the safe distance while Kyle “Kyletzy” Sayson and David “Flaptzy” Canon providing the sustain in the team fight, AP.Bren scored a four-man wipe, allowing them to go for a one lane push.The Bees capped the splendid playoff run with a 17-9 win with Super Marco leading the charge on his Irithel with a 7-2-6 line while Kyletzy contributed 5-2-6 KDA on the Martis pick.

