AP.Bren, Sibol coach Ducky inducted to MPL PH Hall of Legends

MANILA, Philippines – AP.Bren and current SIBOL coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro is the most recent inductee to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines' Hall of Legends.

Glindro was the coach of the first M-series champions from the Philippines, Bren Esports, after the team won against Mynamar's Burmese Ghouls in January 2021. " has been a wild ride. I mean, the team has been all over the place. I'm really happy that this is happening to me and very thankful. It's a very humbling experience for me to be on top and then suddenly fall down, sa pinaka-ilalim. Hindi nawalan ng tiwala sa akin yung mga bata, yung management. But I wanted to lead them back former glory, and now we are on the verge of that," Glindro told Philstar.com after AP.Bren secured the first M5 World Championship slot.

Blacklist International's Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcase won the Sportsmanship Award, while the team's correspondent Dannica Suazo won Best Team Correspondent. Restreamers TooFastGaming and Amma of Myanmar also bagged best restreamers for Filipino and global communities, respectively. headtopics.com

MPL Philippines has also announced the league's nominees for the M Series 5th Anniversary “The Greatest Ten Players”. The anniversary awards celebrate the greatest players from each professional league region who have made an appearance on the world stage.

