WHO includes noma in list of Neglected Tropical Diseases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has included noma in its official list of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). Noma, also known as cancrum oris or gangrenous stomatitis, is a fatal disease that affects Nigerian children. The recognition of noma as an NTD aims to raise global awareness, promote research, secure funding, and enhance efforts to control the disease. These interventions will contribute to achieving Universal Health Coverage by targeting underserved populations.





Nigeria to Train Frontline Health Workers and Launch Mental Health PolicyThe Federal government of Nigeria will begin training frontline health workers in primary healthcare facilities nationwide. Additionally, they have launched the National Mental Health Policy and the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework 2023-2030 to address mental health challenges. One in every four Nigerians has a mental health issue.

President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 BudgetPresident Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is focusing on improving Nigeria's health sector through investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget. This declaration was made during the unveiling of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact. The event took place in Abuja as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebrations.

Nigeria to Launch Health Sector Renewal Investment InitiativeThe Nigerian government is introducing the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. The initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria's health system as part of the government's broader health agenda.

UN Agencies Call for Urgent Attention to Protect Maternal and Child Health from Climate ChangeThe United Nations (UN) agencies have released a Call for Action statement, highlighting the urgent need to protect maternal and child health from the impacts of climate change. The effects of climate events on maternal and child health have been neglected and underestimated, posing grave consequences for pregnant women, babies, and children. The statement comes ahead of the global Conference of the Parties (COP28) negotiations on climate change in Dubai.

Nigerian Celebrities Open Up About Mental Health StrugglesLast November, a popular Nigerian movie star, Mrs. Chacha Eke-Fanni, recounted how she struggled with bipolar disorder and its impact on her marriage. According to her, she suddenly "went mad" and destroyed every one of her family's belongings including her children's toys. Their experiences underscore the seriousness and level of prevalence of mental health problems in Nigeria.

Nigerian Journalist Selected to Cover International Conference on Public Health in AfricaA Nigerian journalist, Nike Adebowale-Tambe, has been chosen along with 39 other journalists to cover the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. Mrs Tambe will also participate in a six-month fellowship programme as part of the selection.

