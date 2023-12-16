Princess Orelope-Adefulire highlights urgency of national financing strategies for climate action

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has emphasised the urgency of accelerating climate action plans through national financing strategies and Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFFs), highlighting their critical role in climate action financing.

According to a statement, Princess Orelope-Adefulire made the remark at a pivotal Climate Finance side event hosted by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) in collaboration with the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP) at COP28 climate change summit in Dubai, UAE. The event showcased Nigeria’s dedication to climate action and sustainable development on the global stag





