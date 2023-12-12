Nigeria to Launch Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative

The Nigerian government is set to unveil the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) as part of efforts aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. The initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria's health system as part of the government's broader health agenda.





