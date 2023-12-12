President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 Budget

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration was prioritising and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments and the allocation of increased funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget. The President made this declaration at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact by Federal, State Governments, and Development Partners in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was a part of activities marking Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed annually on December 12. “Delivering improved quality health is an underpinning factor in my promise of Renewed Hope to Nigerians. That hope is ignited here today with the support of all multilateral partners and agencies; health is back on the front burner. ”This occasion marks an opportunity for collective reflection and action as we recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of health for all. The theme for this year ‘Health for All: Time for Action’ encapsulates the urgency and the determination with which we must approach this noble goa





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu Highlights Nigeria's Educated and Skilled Workforce as Key Asset for InvestmentsPresident Bola Tinubu, during a panel discussion in Berlin, emphasized that Nigeria's highly educated and skilled citizens are the primary advantage it has over other nations in attracting new investments. He also mentioned the importance of promoting the rule of law and highlighted Nigeria's pursuit of natural gas and hydrogen production.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu Highlights Nigeria's Human Capital as Key Investment AssetPresident Bola Tinubu emphasizes the importance of Nigeria's highly educated and skilled citizens as the country's primary asset in attracting new investments. He shares this message with international investors at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Berlin, Germany.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After G20 Conference in BerlinPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria after participating at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Berlin. Two important agreements were signed between Nigeria and Germany, one on gas supply and the other on renewable energy cooperation. The Siemens Power Deal was also restructured for faster implementation.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu Demonstrates Commitment to Nigeria's Prosperity Through Foreign PolicyMinister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his seriousness about charting a sustainable course for Nigeria’s prosperity, using the tool of foreign policy and engagement. Speaking on the gains of President Tinubu’s recent trips to the Middle East and Germany, the minister stated the President seized the occasions to highlight two very important messages, which he has always stressed in his engagements with foreign governments and businesses: the bold economic reform in the areas of petrol subsidy and foreign exchange management and the fact that, under his watch, Nigeria is fully open for business and investment, and will do everything to protect the sanctity of all domestic and foreign investment. Idris said: “These are two of the key planks upon which the lasting social and economic prosperity of Nigeria will be built

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria to Train Frontline Health Workers and Launch Mental Health PolicyThe Federal government of Nigeria will begin training frontline health workers in primary healthcare facilities nationwide. Additionally, they have launched the National Mental Health Policy and the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework 2023-2030 to address mental health challenges. One in every four Nigerians has a mental health issue.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Minister Wike Denies Contesting Against President Tinubu in 2027Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied rumors of contesting against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Wike expressed his commitment to Tinubu's administration and emphasized the importance of good character in politics.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »