Nigerian Celebrities Open Up About Mental Health Struggles

Last November, a popular Nigeria n movie star, Mrs. Chacha Eke-Fanni, recounted how she struggled with bipolar disorder and its impact on her marriage. According to her, she suddenly “went mad” and destroyed every one of her family’s belongings including her children’s toys. She acknowledged at that time, the family was ignorant of mental illness and blamed everything and every one possible as they felt it was either a demonic attack or voodoo.

Eke-Fanni was not the only celebrity who has suffered mental illness in recent times. Last year, another famous actress in the country, a woman, was reported to be struggling with a mental health condition. Their experiences underscore the seriousness and level of prevalence of mental health problems in Nigeria . According to a recent World Health Organization, WHO, statistics, about 50 million Nigeria ns or 25% of the country’s population are currently suffering from various degrees of mental illness or disorder and without access to psychiatric health car





Read more: VANGUARDNGRNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Mental Health app promises to improve mental healthcare in NigeriaWith the increasing cases of mental illness and the stigma attached to it, patients find it difficult to disclose or manage the condition to the extent of having easy help or access to professionals.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Nigerian hospitals lack personnel to manage mental illnessesIyanuoluwa Balogun, a medical doctor at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta, says majority of hospitals in Nigeria do not have enough psychiatrists to manage mental health issues. Balogun noted that the situation is making early detection of mental illness almost impossible in Nigeria.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nigerian hospitals lack personnel to manage mental illnesses- expertThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian hospitals lack personnel to manage mental illnesses- expert

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Appetite Suppressants and Mental Health – How They Impact Mood and EmotionsThe Nation Newspaper Appetite Suppressants and Mental Health – How They Impact Mood and Emotions

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Obi Celebrates Appointment Of Nigerian Health Minister In CanadaObi attributed Asagwara’s success to hard work and dedication to duty.

Source: channelstv | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Obi Celebrates Appointment Of Nigerian As Health Minister In CanadaObi attributed Asagwara’s success to hard work and dedication to duty.

Source: channelstv | Read more »