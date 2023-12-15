African Development Bank calls for collective action to manage resources

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on Africans to stand together and effectively manage the continent’s vast resources to create wealth and improve lives. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the African Development Executive Training Programme, Vice-President and Chief Economist, Kevin Urama, emphasized the need for collective action and efficient resource management.

“Africans must stand together to mobilise and efficiently manage the resources required to enhance productivity and create wealth in Africa for Africans,” Urama declared. He addressed the graduating class of 52 public officials from 26 African countries, who completed the 18-month program focused on enhancing accountability, transparency, and curbing corruption in public finance management (PFM). The event marked the graduation of the inaugural cohort from the AfDB’s Finance Management Academy (PFMA), a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and the curbing of corruption and illicit financial flows across Afric





