Nigerian Journalist Selected to Cover International Conference on Public Health in Africa

A PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist, Nike Adebowale-Tambe, and 39 other journalists from different African countries have been selected to cover the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. Mrs Tambe, a senior reporter on PREMIUM TIMES’ development desk, has written extensively about health and has been commended for her work on the issues.

According to the list published on CPHIA2023 official website, Mrs Adebowale-Tambe is one of four Nigerian journalists selected to cover the high-level event in Zambia and also participate in a six-month fellowship programme. “The 40 fellows were chosen from a pool of more than 800 applicants, through a rigorous and competitive selection process. Fellows were chosen based on their compelling submissions and commitment to elevating public health reporting on the continent,” the organisers said.CPHIA is an annual conference organised by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC

