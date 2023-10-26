‘Watch me dance, Peter Obi will never be President’, Reno Omokri mocks Obidients

This judgement has sparked reactions on social media, one of which is from social commentator Reno Omokri.

Omokri has faced a lot of insults in the past from ‘obidients’ and has now taken the opportunity to mock the supporters of Labour Party’s Peter Obi.He posted a video of himself dancing captioned: ”Watch Me Dance The Obito Continua. Peter Obi Will NEVER Be President of Nigeria!”Actor Kanayo slams Reno Omokri over comment on ailing Mr. Ibu

In another post, he wrote, "Dear Obidients, Everyday Is For The Insulter. Only One Day For The Insulted. Remember That As You Cry. Obito Continua!"

