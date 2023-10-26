‘Time to build Nigeria together’ – Tinubu extends hands of fellowship to Atiku, Peter Obi

DAILY POST reports that the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals filed by Atiku and Obi against Tinubu's election. Reacting, Tinubu said his victory at the Supreme Court has further energised and strengthened his commitment to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes and faiths with honour and total respect. The President reacted to the judgement in a statement titled: 'It is time for us to build our great nation together'. Full text of the statement below...

Despite the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defense of humanity.

