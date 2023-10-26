BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Peter Obi’s appeal against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal field by the appeal filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.
The seven-member panel of the court led by Inyang Okoro summarily dismissed the appeal on Thursday, saying the appeal raised substantially the same issues in Atiku Abubakar’s was which was The court also said in its unanimous judgement that the only different issue in Mr Obi’s appeal, which is the allegation of double nomination of Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential candidate and a senatorial candidate in the February election and been earlier resolved by the court and would not be allowed to be relitigated.
The judgment, coming immediately after the court's decision dismissing Atiku's appeal, brought curtain down on the legal disputes over the validity of Mr Tinubu's election.
