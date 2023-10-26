Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdict

The Leader FNM and Expert in International Constitutional Law, Livingstone Wechie, congratulated Tinubu on his legal victory and called on all aggrieved parties to embrace patriotism and join the President in nation-building.

Wechie said: “The judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential election has further illuminated Nigeria’s electoral laws to determine expectations and guide actions towards future elections.

“FNM in congratulating President Bola Tinubu on this victory, acknowledges the contentious legal battle between the parties in resorting to the due process of the Law. We maintain that the struggle for power or politics must not be a do or die affair. headtopics.com

He said: “The judgment rich in its right, arguably has its jurisprudencial departures and disagreements intellectually speaking, FNM recommends that there should be further amendments to the Electoral Act to accommodate the novel innovations arising from this judicial decision to give provisional clarity to the powers of INEC and what constitutes a proper election in Nigeria.

“The President should also establish a Monitoring and Evaluation Bureau in the Presidency with the aim of assessing and checking their levels of compliance and progress on the administration’s set objectives to avoid bureaucratic blind trips.” headtopics.com

