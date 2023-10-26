Support one another to showcase your talents, capabilities – Women in Media advised

Valda Itunu Martins, gave the advice in a paper presented at the Niger Women in the Media Summit, which held at the IBB Pen House, Minna. Valda, in a paper titled, 'The Role of the Media in Promoting Gender Mainstreaming', described as sad how some media organizations are biased particularly in promoting issues of mutual understanding amongst the male and female gender. She said, 'It is time for women to start encouraging one another and not to give up no matter the odds against us.

Earlier, the Convener of the event, Ms Justina Asishana, said the Summit, with the theme, 'Empowering Women Journalists for Inclusive Reporting and Leadership', is targeted at encouraging women journalists to aspire for higher heights, while also exposing them to challenges in the discharge of their duties. She stated, 'The media industry, like many others, has often been male-dominated, with limited avenues for women to showcase their talents and capabilities.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

How routine HPV vaccines will save Nigerian women from cervical cancerNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Release Nigerian journalist charged with cybercrimeCP has repeatedly documented the use of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act to prosecute journalists for their work. Read more ⮕

NANS demands justice for Nigerian student killed in PhilippinesThe National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, demanded justice for a Nigerian student, Ikechukwu ‘Ikem’ Emmanuel, who was murdered in the Philippines.Vice President, External Affairs of NANS, Babatunde Afeez Akinteye, in a statement yesterday, said the international community must condemn such a gruesome and inhumane act. Read more ⮕

The Nigerian environment: A rear view (2)Globanisation often manifests in the movement of goods and services. The driving geopolitical forces are sometimes hidden because the faces that are visible are the international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Funds. Read more ⮕

Nigerian economy to bounce back soon, says President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian economy to bounce back soon, says President Tinubu Read more ⮕

SUVs: We considered cost, durability, Nigerian roads before choosing land cruisers — SenateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕