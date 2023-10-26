How routine HPV vaccines will save Nigerian women from cervical cancer

As Nigeria kick off plans to vaccinate 7.7 million girls against cervical cancer, TheCable’s editor-at-large,, spoke to Jeremie Zoungrana, the country director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and Hadiza Galadanchi, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology in the College of Health Sciences, Bayero University Kano.

Working with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), media and other relevant stakeholders, the Foundation supports the fight against misinformation as it relates to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination.

“We know that the facilities for treating advanced cervical cancer such as skills for doing major hysterectomy or radiotherapy, are not easily available and affordable in Nigeria. So, prevention is the answer. headtopics.com

“That is why you give it to the very young ones. Unfortunately, once you start sexual intercourse, the risk of you having HPV infection is very high. That is why you catch the young girls at 9 to 14,” she adds.For women that are 30 years and above, she says “what they need to do actually, is to be on the routine screening, which is the Pap Smear screening”.

Due to the fact that is targeted at young girls who have not begun sexual intercourse, there are concerns that the HPV vaccine might be seen as a licence to promiscuity.that it “is a very wrong notion”.“HPV vaccination will not promote or support teenage sex. When you get HPV vaccine, that does not give you a guarantee that you’ll be protected from all the other sexually transmitted diseases,” she warned. headtopics.com

Speaking to vaccine storage and distribution, the Gates Foundation country director told TheCable that Nigerians need not worry about temperature constraints associated with HPV vaccines.temperature and storage facilities should ordinarily be a challenge. However, again, part of the blessings that came with the COVID-19 pandemic is the procurement and acquisition of vaccine storage ‘cold-chain’ facilities”.

