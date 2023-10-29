Video: Fire guts three buildings in Lagos market

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire that destroyed several buildings at a market on Dosunmu Street in has been contained.

Fire has broken out at the Lagos Market on Dosunmu Street as the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service battle the inferno involving a 3-storey building and adjoining structures.The agency’s Director, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the fire which was reported at 8:50pm on Saturday involved “a trio of three-storey buildings.”

“Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet unknown as investigation will reveal thereafter while it affected variety of goods that include key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, and Christmas items, among others which cost could not be immediately ascertained. headtopics.com

She noted that the timely intervention of firefighters limited the fire to only the topmost floors of the buildings.Detaining Naira Marley without evidence violation of human rights — Sister, Shubomi

