Firefighters, Vigilantes Injured In Kaduna Tanker Explosion

The explosion was said to have occurred when a petroleum tanker was discharging Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, at a filling station in the Rigasa community of Igabi local government.The Director of Kaduna State Fire Service, Paul Aboi, who confirmed the incident, said that officials of the Federal Fire Service, some personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service and some passers-by were injured in the fire outbreak.

He added that the victims were rushed to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the Kaduna State capital for treatment.Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock After Supreme Court Verdict

