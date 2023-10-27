NGO trains 100 girls in digital technology, innovative learning in Lagos

, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), says it has trained 100 girls on the use of digital technology to improve creative learning.

Oyinlola Sale, founder of the organisation, said the programme was organised in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child., Sale said the programme targeted young girls between the ages of 7-16.

She said the organisation established a girl child empowerment programme in collaboration with Devnaija Academy Limited to educate young females on the need to become independent leaders.She said the training will empower them with tech skills, such as coding and robotics, which are needed to navigate the continuously evolving world. headtopics.com

She urged the government to protect girls by addressing issues of child marriage and improving school enrollment, particularly for adolescent females in rural areas. Elizabeth Ogunbiyi, chief executive officer of Devnaija Academy Limited, said the government should implement policies to enable equal opportunities.Ogunbiyi said it is important to “build and maintain schools, provide transportation, and remove barriers that hinder girls’ attendance and participation”.

“We believe that every girl deserves the opportunity to explore and excel in this technologically driven world,” she said. Ogunbiyi said introducing technology as part of the educational system, promoting equal access to digital resources, and providing scholarships, grants, and financial incentives will encourage girls’ enrollment in schools. headtopics.com

“This helps to alleviate the financial burden on families and promotes higher education levels,” she said.“Digital technology has revolutionised the way young people learn. Interactive apps, e-learning platforms, and educational games make learning engaging, interactive, and tailored to individual needs.”

Read more:

thecableng »

Illegal parking: Lagos impounds over 100 vehicles on bridgesOperatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have impounded over 100 vehicles, including private and commercial vehicles, over illegal parking on top bridges across the state. Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s one-sided appointment is dangerous, Nigeria is not LagosA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Your appointments one-sided, Nigeria not Lagos – Asari Dokubo knocks TinubuFormer Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has decried the nature of President Bola Tinubu's appointments. Dokubo lamented that Tinubu's appointments were one-sided and dangerous to the well-being of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

LASTMA impounds over 100 vehicles for illegal parking on bridgesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes eliminate over 100 terrorists in Niger, ZamfaraThe DHQ also said other operations conducted in the last one week by troops in various theatres, killed 73 terrorists and led to the... Read more ⮕