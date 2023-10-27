Fear of epidemic looms in police cells as courts reject remand suspects in Lagos

Already, courts have advised police to use Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, to settle disputes for this development.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that the NPS announced in court as a result of congestion in Prisons. Police sources said ADR is strictly for minor cases like land matters, tenant/landlord disputes etc and not for violent crimes.

Before this development, violent crime suspects normally were remanded in prisons while the court decided their fate. Vanguard was told that the situation has become very bad to the extent that some police stations transfer suspects to other stations in the state with space to avert the danger of epidemic or cell break. headtopics.com

He reportedly stated that there was no more space in Prisons in the state and if more people were brought to the prisons, it would lead to an outbreak of diseases or even jailbreak.

