In a statement titled ‘A Matter of Principle,’ Buhari expressed relief at the judgment delivered by Justice Robin Knowles of the Commercial Courts of England and Wales, who upheld Nigeria’s claim that the award was obtained through fraud.

Buhari said amid the demand that Nigeria must pay the arbitration award, he tasked the late Abba Kyari, who was his chief-of staff then, and Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation, to look for ways Nigeria could get a fair hearing.“Nigeria was in court in London, trying to talk down liability and costs. Back at home, fixers were looking to work out a quiet settlement. This is often the way.

“It was clear that far from the whole story had been told. I tasked Abba Kyari, my chief of-staff and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, with finding a way, even at that late stage and despite so much conflicting advice, to get us a fair hearing. headtopics.com

He agreed that one of P&ID’s founders had committed perjury. And he agreed that P&ID had somehow found in its possession a steady supply of Nigeria’s privileged internal legal documents, outlining our plans, strategies and problems.”

He added “my own view is that this whole, sorry affair shows how important it is to follow the legal process in resolving a dispute,”

'Attempted heist of historic proportions' -- Buhari speaks on Nigeria's victory in P&ID caseNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Bayelsa Election: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva disqualification caseMr Sylva faults the decision of Justice Okorowo to the effect that he took oath of office twice as Governor. Read more ⮕

Trouble for Fayose as EFCC reopens his N6.9 billion fraud caseThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reopened the alleged N6.9 billion fraud case against former governor Ayo Fayose. Read more ⮕

P&ID Case, Attempt To Steal 1/3 Of Nigeria's Foreign Reserves — BuhariFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the recent victory of Nigeria in the $11billion Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) arbitration Read more ⮕

Sources: Emefiele set to regain freedom as EFCC takes over caseNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

P&ID Case Reveals Official Corruption, Compromise Ongoing In NigeriaThough Nigeria secured a legal victory in the case with the foreign company, Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) on Monday, thereby saving the Read more ⮕