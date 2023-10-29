Belgium: Torunarigha aims for another big win with KAA Gent

Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side will head into the game in a buoyant mood following Wednesday night's Europa Conference League 5-0 victory against Icelandic side, Breidablik Kopavugar.

“We will fight for victory, especially at home,' Torunarigha told the club's official website. 'The fans will see that we will do everything we can to show that we have our place at the top of the table.' The 26-year-old has scored once in 11 league appearances for Gent this season. His compatriot Gift Orban is also expected to be in action in the game.

