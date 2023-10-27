Lagos Assembly To Review LG Administrative Guidelines

Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, the chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, raised the matter during a plenary session on Thursday.

Okanlawon highlighted the importance of reviewing the laws that govern local government and LCDAs to align them with current realities. He expressed concern over reports of illegal acquisition of chieftaincy titles without proper guidelines, just as he urged his colleagues to support the review of the administrative guidelines to promote good governance.The lawmaker suggested that the number of supervisors and special advisers in local government councils should also be properly regulated.

The call was supported by Speaker of the House Rt. Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who emphasised that it is the responsibility of the Assembly to make and update laws as needed.He said in the past, streets were named after individuals who have made contributions to the development of their communities or the state and suggested that this practice should be re-examined. headtopics.com

Hon. Olusegun Ege (Ojo 1) proposed that the House address the issue of some estates in the state that lock their gates, leading to traffic congestion and other problems. In his contribution, majority leader, Hon. Noheem Adams, shared an incident from a recent oversight function on healthcare in the state, where they were denied entry into some estates.He said these estates also have ongoing legal issues related to elections held within their premises and have not been granting access to government officials.

