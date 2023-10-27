Tinubu’s victory: Let’s unite for common good – Adamawa PDP senator Yohanna

The newly inaugurated senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Rev Amos Yohanna, has asked politicians who have won or lost elections to put their personal struggles aside and work for the common good of the people.

Yohana, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told newsmen at the Yola International Airport on Friday, October 27, that he is okay with the Supreme Court victory of PresidentThe senator was making reference to the Supreme Court judgement which was delivered against his own kinsman and party candidate in the February presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, adding, “We simply stand on...

Yohana was last week declared the authentically elected senator for Adamawa North district by the Court of Appeal which nullified the election of Senator Ishaku Abbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Returning to Yola on Friday morning, two days after the Senate inaugurated him for the Adamawa North seat, Yohana appealed to Abbo and all others in any party who have either won or lost their bids to represent their people to unite for the good of the people. headtopics.com

He stated: “Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and the general good of the people should always supersede individual egos,” Senator Amos Yohana said, adding “We should work together because we are after all one people.”

