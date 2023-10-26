Yohanna replaces Abbo in Senate

Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on Yohanna, on the directive of the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, who presided over plenary.With Yohanna’s swearing-in, APC now has 59 Senators, PDP (37), Labour Party (eight), NNPP (two); SDP (two) and APGA (one).

Abbo, who was previously affiliated with the PDP, made headlines when he defected to the APC following his initial term as Senator.

