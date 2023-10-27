British High Commissioner, Sultan of Sokoto discuss Niger Republic impasse

According to Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, the British High Commission, Montgomery visited Sokoto State on October 25 and 26, during which he acknowledged the Sultan's role in promoting peace between people of different faiths in Nigeria, including through his positions as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council...

We reflected on the deep and historical ties between the UK and Sokoto, including the links between the Sultanate and the British Royal Family. We had an insightful discussion on traditional leadership and social progress; inter-faith dialogue; national peace initiatives; and regional mediation.

