Police recruitment: Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno lead, as Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia Imo trail

A statement by PSC said: “20,259 Kaduna State youths have already completed the online applications to lead the table, while Anambra State leads from behind with only 541 applications.

“Following Kaduna State at the top are Adamawa State with 18,933 applications ; Borno with 18,305; Bauchi, 16,554; Katsina, 16,232; and Kano, 15,888. “Next to Anambra State from the rear are Ebonyi, 737; Abia, 966; and Imo 999. Bayelsa, has 1020; Enugu, 1036; Lagos, 1259; Delta, 1338 and Edo 1526.

“Meanwhile, 242,391 males have already completed their applications, while only 35,405 females have registered their presence.’’ The chairman of the commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, has expressed concern in the continued disinterest of South East youths in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force. headtopics.com

Dr. Arase noted that the South East, currently a hot bed for non-state actors rebellion in the country, should have been in the forefront to join the Nigeria Police Force and bring indigenous solution to the menace.

He called on the leadership of the zone to find a way of convincing its youths to embrace the opportunity of the ongoing recruitment has provided. The PSC chairman said it would be difficult for any body to listen to cries of marginalisation from leaders of the zone if they choose to remain indifferent to government's generous decision to offer employment to Nigerian youths into the Police force.

