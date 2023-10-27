has validated the election of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko representing Sokoto North Senatorial District and dismissed the petition filed by the opposition PDP and its candidate, Muhammad Manir Dan Iya for lacking in merit.The petitioners had challenged the respondent at the tribunal on the grounds of non-qualification, vote buying, and non-compliance with the electoral act.

Delivering judgment, the three-man tribunal panel led by Justice Josephine Echesi said the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt with evidence citing already decided cases.Meanwhile, the tribunal has upheld the elections of two representative members, Hon. Bala Hassan Abubakar (APC) and Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP) dismissing the petition filed against the duo for lacking in merit.

Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar (PDP) and Hon. Bala Kokani of the (APC) were challenging the elections of the two representing Sokoto North /Sokoto South and Tambuwal / Kebbe Federal Constituencies of Sokoto state at the tribunal on the 2023 polls. headtopics.com

In its ruling, the tribunal led by Justice Echesi dismissed the petition on grounds that it lacked merit and could not evidently prove its case.

/* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

