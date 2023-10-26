PDP's Amos Yohanna takes Abbo's place, sworn in as Adamawa north senator

Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been sworn in as the senator representing Adamawa north senatorial district.

The oath of office was administered on Yohanna by Jibrin Barau, deputy president of the senate, on Wednesday.by the court of appeal last week. He had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of having a hand in his sack but would later retract the allegation.Yohanna had sued Abbo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the outcome of the senatorial election.

In the petition marked EPT/AD/SEN/02/2023, Yohanna argued that Abbo’s election should be invalidated by reasons of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. He said there was over-voting, false entries, alteration and cancellation of votes at several polling units.The PDP candidate said some of the alterations and cancellations were not signed by the presiding officers of the polling units.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News! headtopics.com

Read more:

thecableng »

PDP’s Amos Yohanna sworn in as Adamawa North senator, takes Abbo’s placeAmos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was on Wednesday sworn in as the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District. The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, administered oath of office on Yohanna. DAILY POST reported that Elisha Abbo, who was representing Adamawa North, was sacked by the Court of Appeal last week. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Senate swears-in PDP’s Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Adamawa North: Senate Swears In Yohanna As Abbo’s ReplacementThe Senate has sworn in Amos Yohanna as the new Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District. Read more ⮕

Yohanna replaces Abbo in SenateThe Nation Newspaper Yohanna replaces Abbo in Senate Read more ⮕

Senate swears-in Yohanna as Adamawa North SenatorThe Nation Newspaper Senate swears-in Yohanna as Adamawa North Senator Read more ⮕

Embark On Strategic Projects, Delta PDP Chair Admonishes PoliticiansThe Delta State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief (Barr.) Kingsley Esiso, has advised politicians, especially public office-holders to ensure Read more ⮕