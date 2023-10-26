Tinubu appoints Oyebamiji as NIWA MD, Ukeyima as shippers' council CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of two new chief executive officers in the ministry of marine and blue economy.
Munirudeen Oyebamiji (pictured) has been named managing director or CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), while Akutah Ukeyima has been appointed executive secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).
Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the appointments followed the recommendations of Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy. “Oyebamiji is a graduate of Banking and Finance and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Business Administration,” the statement reads.“He is an Economist with industry experience of more than 28 years before he entered the public service. headtopics.com
“In the public service, he first reversed the downward trajectory of the Osun State Investment Company Limited before serving as the Osun State Commissioner of Finance for eight years. “Ukeyima is a graduate of Law and holds a Master’s degree in Public International Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.“He most recently served as the Head of the Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation in Criminal Matters, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.
“President Bola Tinubu tasks the new appointees in this vital sector to faithfully implement the policies and programmes of the Honourable Minister in pursuit of the expeditious and efficient attainment of bolstered revenues and investments as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s Blue Economy strategy.” headtopics.com