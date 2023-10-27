BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Edo PDP lawmaker, declares APC’s candidate as winner

The Election Petition Tribunal in Benin has nullified the election of Destiny Enabulele of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the member representing Ovia South West constituency in the Edo state House of Assembly.

The tribunal declared Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the election held on 15 March 2023. Aghedo challenged the declaration of Enabulele as the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

