Tinubu appoints resident electoral commissioners for Lagos, Edo, seven states

President Bola Tinubu has appointed nine new resident electoral commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the appointment in a statement on Wednesday, Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the RECs will serve for a term of five years each, subject to confirmation by the senate. ⁣

"By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate," the statement reads.

The appointees include Isah Ehimeakne (Edo state), Bamidele Agbede (Ekiti state), Jani Bello (Gombe state), Taiye Ilayasu (Kwara state), and Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos state).⁣ ⁣Others are Yahaya Bello (Nasarawa state), Mohammed Yalwa (Niger state), Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers state) and Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara state).

Tinubu called on the new appointees to "abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria".

