BREAKING: PDP governor abandons Atiku, joins APC chieftains to congratulate Tinubu at Aso Rock [VIDEO]

In a surprising turn of events, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has extended his congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming the President’s electoral victory.

This unexpected move occurred at the Presidential Villa, where Governor Diri joined high-ranking All Progressives Congress (APC) members to acknowledge President Tinubu’s win. Governor Diri was spotted congratulating the president in a video shared on social media by Arise TV.

The television station noted that the presidential villa is abuzz with activities as political associates, appointees, and well-wishers of President Tinubu converge at the seat of power to extend their congratulations.

Governor Diri’s gesture comes as a surprise as he was one of the frontline PDP members who supported Atiku during the presidential election. Interestingly, the governor is preparing for an election next month, while his APC opponent, Timipre Sylva, has been disqualified by the electoral commission following a court verdict.The presidential villa is abuzz with activities as political associates, appointees, and well-wishers of President Bola Tinubu converge at the seat of power to extend their congratulations. This follows his victory earlier today in the Apex court.

