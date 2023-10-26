BREAKING: Supreme Court determines Atiku’s motion to supply CSU materials

Justice John Okoro, who wrote the lead judgment in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, is currently reading the judgment.

Justice Okoro has chosen to first determine the merit of the motion by Atiku and the PDP to supply fresh evidence in the form of documents obtained from the Chicago State University on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

The judge said in determining the merit of the motion, the court will first ascertain whether the nation's law, as at today, allows the court to accept this fresh evidence at this stage.

