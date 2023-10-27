Atiku, Obi should congratulate President Tinubu

Former Bayelsa Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has called on the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to congratulate the winner, PresidentHe also called Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to congratulate President Tinubu in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Murray-Bruce, in a post shared via his handle on X (formerly Twitter) said: “It is only right, fitting, and sportsmanly for both Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to congratulate President Bola Tinubu for his victory in the #NigerianElections2023.

“There must be an end to litigation, and the Supreme Court must end it. All talk by some persons that ‘Bola Tinubu is not my President’ is frivolous and unhelpful.“As long as you call yourself a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you do not have ‘your’ President. Nigeria has a President, and whether you like it or not, he presides over you as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Head of the State,“It is incumbent on them to work on unifying their ranks. headtopics.com

“Disunity also cost them this election. If they allow it to repeat itself a third time, they are done. The former senator, who served in the upper chamber between June 2015 and June 2019, also advised youths not to allow anybody, whether candidate, party, or TV station, to set them against the government.

He said: “To the youths of Nigeria, do not allow anybody, whether candidate, party, or TV station, to set you against the government. The future is yours, as Millennials, not ours, the fifties and sixties generation. Use it well. Organise now for 2027, or agonise when it is 2027.” headtopics.com

