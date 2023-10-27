Firefighters, vigilante members injured as massive explosion rocks Kaduna state

According to the report, firefighters and personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) were among those injured in the explosion caused by a fuel tanker.

Sources near the scene revealed that about 20 persons were injured as the tanker exploded while offloading Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The Director of Kaduna State Fire Service, Paul Aboi, said five Federal firefighters, some personnel of Kaduna Vigilance Service and passers-by sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident that occurred in one of the filling stations at Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area part of Kaduna metropolis.“Tinubu is your president” – Former PDP senator tells Aisha Yesufu, other Nigerians

