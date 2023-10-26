Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court a welcome relief for Nigerians

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the presidential election that held in the country onIt reads: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari says the decision to dismiss the appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), by the Supreme Court, is a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens of Nigeria.

“The former President repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed President‘s victory, that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.”

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettimagovernment. Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made. headtopics.com

The former President expressed concern over low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, and said this should change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.

