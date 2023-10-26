Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu Disappointing, ‘Thrashed’ Nigerians’ Expectations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Supreme Court verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory in February 2023 is disappointing and “thrashed” the expectations of Nigerians.Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi had appealed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) which upheld Tinubu’s win.In the wake of the judgment, the main opposition PDP described it as disappointing, according to a statement from its spokesman Debo Ologunagba.

It accused the Supreme Court of condoning “serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities. The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.

Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a Presidential election in Nigeria especially with regards to the required statutory 25% of votes in the FCT as well as issues of violation of electoral Rules and Guidelines, brazen manipulations and alterations of election results by the APC. headtopics.com

The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.

