Feb 25 Poll: Supreme Court Verdict Reaffirmation Of Nigerians' Will — Buhari

Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, by the Supreme Court on the outcome of the February 25 election won by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens.

The former President, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, shortly after pronouncements by the apex court on Thursday, repeated what he said on the earlier September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), which affirmed President Tinubu’s victory that the welcome decision was “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. “Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government. Let them allow the government to run their administration and the people to have the benefit of the promises the All Progressives Congress, APC made. headtopics.com

