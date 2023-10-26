Cervical Cancer: FG, UNICEF launch HPV vaccination of girls in Bauchi State

The UNICEF Local Government Facilitator in Toro, Mrs Aishatu Labaran, said during the launch in Toro that the vaccination is focusing on girls between the age of nine and 14 years. She said UNICEF had sensitised religious and traditional leaders, teachers and more than 100 schools in the area on the importance of the vaccine and the dangers of cervical cancer, hence, the high level of acceptance of the vaccination campaign.

Labaran explained that the vaccination would also be introduced into routine immunisation and urged local government authorities in the state to emphasise community engagement to enhance awareness. Malami Danjuma, the Health Education Officer, Toro Local Government Area, said that in the first two days of the HPV vaccination campaign, over 13,000 girls had been vaccinated so far across the area.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Cervical Cancer: Nigeria to reach over 7 million girls with HPV vaccineThe statement noted that a five-day mass vaccination campaign in schools and communities will be carried out during the inaugural roll-out in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Read more ⮕

FG launches rollout of HPV vaccine, targets 7m girlsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

First Lady to girls: get vaccinated against HPVThe Nation Newspaper First Lady to girls: get vaccinated against HPV Read more ⮕

How routine HPV vaccines will save Nigerian women from cervical cancerNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

It’s mistake to stop your children from taking HPV vaccine, minister advisesThe Nigerian government launched the HPV vaccine initiative on Tuesday for girls between the ages of nine and 14 years to guard against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause about 70 per cent of cervical cancer. Read more ⮕

HPV Vaccination: Enugu govt vows to deal with individuals dissuading residentsThe Enugu State Government says it will deal decisively with individuals or groups found dissuading residents against accepting and receiving vaccinations. Governor Peter Mbah gave the warning on Tuesday while unveiling the introduction of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccination into the Routine Immunisation Schedule in Enugu State. Read more ⮕