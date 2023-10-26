HEAD TOPICS

Supreme Court judgement: ‘I and majority of Nigerians are relieved’

 Source: DailyPostNGR

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

In statement signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, the ex-President said the apex court's decision to dismiss the appeals by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is a welcome relief to him and majority of Nigerians. The former President repeated what he said on the 6 September, 2022 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed Tinubu's victory.

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. 'Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government.

