Supreme Court judgement: ‘I and majority of Nigerians are relieved’

In statement signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, the ex-President said the apex court's decision to dismiss the appeals by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is a welcome relief to him and majority of Nigerians. The former President repeated what he said on the 6 September, 2022 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed Tinubu's victory.

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. 'Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government.

DailyPostNGR »

