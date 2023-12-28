Reduction in Allocation for Prosecution of Boko Haram Suspects

The allocation for the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects received N500 million in each of the 2022 and 2023 appropriations of the immediate-past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The federal government has proposed N210.6 million for the prosecution of Boko Haram cases in the year 2024, a remarkable reduction in the allocations for prosecuting suspected terrorists despite a backlog of terrorism cases in the two previous years.





