PDP Condemns Killing of Innocent Nigerians, Calls for ICC Investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of no fewer than 160 innocent Nigerians by terrorists in the Christmas eve coordinated attacks on 20 communities in the Plateau State. The party also invited the International Criminal Court (ICC) to commence an independent investigation to unravel the sponsors and perpetrators of this act of Genocide.

The party described as heartrending the chilling reports of how defenseless Nigerians were gruesomely murdered and over 10,000 more displaced by terrorists in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi areas of Plateau State, in unrestrained attacks which lasted up till Monday morning. The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary Hon Debo Ologunagba, claimed that “the laidback and insensitive attitude of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government” towards issues of security had emboldened terrorists and bandits to surge up deadly attacks and opened the way for the killing of no fewer than 5000 Nigerians since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 202





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu Reassures Nigerians of Commitment to Alleviate HardshipsPresident Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerian citizens of his administration’s commitment to alleviating their hardships amid ongoing economic reforms. Tinubu acknowledges the difficulties brought by necessary reforms and promises to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerians Celebrate Low-key Christmas Amid Economic CrisisMany Nigerians are unable to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones due to the economic crisis and high transportation fares. The price of food items has also tripled in the market.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Catholic Archbishop assures Nigerians that God has not abandoned themThe Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has told Nigerians that God has not abandoned them despite the numerous challenges faced in the country.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Over 200,000 Nigerians Die Annually from Food Poisoning, Stakeholders SayThe revelation at the gender and inclusion summit 2023 (GS-23), held recently in Abuja, that over 200,000 Nigerians die annually from food poisoning is troubling, stakeholders say. Speaking at the event convened by the Policy Innovation Centre, PIC, of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in Abuja, Apostle Michael Orokpo’s wife and social media influencer, Osenega Orokpo, shocked many when she revealed that there is high rate of food poisoning in Nigeria and other African countries due to unhealthy. She attributed this to unsafe food preparation and preservation caused by poor processing and absence of robust and monitoring food systems in the country. Stakeholders at the summit said many Nigerians were dying owing to unsafe and unscrupulous practices, such as the use of dangerous chemicals like sniper for storage and preservation of agricultural commodities, including grains (maize, beans)

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Over 200 Nigerians Die from Lassa Fever in 2023At least 200 Nigerians have died from Lassa fever in the first 11 months of 2023; a disease that is preventable with good hygiene and treatable if presented early at hospitals. Over 1,170 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded across the country within that period, indicating a fatality rate of 17 per cent in Africa’s largest country, in terms of population and economic size.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerians Living Like Prisoners in Their Own HomesNigerians are resorting to extreme measures to secure their homes due to increasing insecurity. Homes are barricaded with iron sheets and high walls, making it impossible for outsiders to see what goes on inside. This is a response to the rise in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »