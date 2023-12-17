Over 200,000 Nigerians Die Annually from Food Poisoning, Stakeholders Say

The revelation at the gender and inclusion summit 2023 (GS-23), held recently in Abuja, that over 200,000 Nigerians die annually from food poisoning is troubling, stakeholders say.

Speaking at the event convened by the Policy Innovation Centre, PIC, of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in Abuja, Apostle Michael Orokpo’s wife and social media influencer, Osenega Orokpo, shocked many when she revealed that there is high rate of food poisoning in Nigeria and other African countries due to unhealthy. She attributed this to unsafe food preparation and preservation caused by poor processing and absence of robust and monitoring food systems in the country. Stakeholders at the summit said many Nigerians were dying owing to unsafe and unscrupulous practices, such as the use of dangerous chemicals like sniper for storage and preservation of agricultural commodities, including grains (maize, beans





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nearly 200 nations agree to launch fund for countries hit by global warmingNearly 200 nations agreed Thursday to launch a fund to support countries hit by global warming, in a “historic” moment at the start of UN climate talks in the oil-rich UAE.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Off-Season Elections Increase in NigeriaOff-season elections have continued to increase in Nigeria, raising concern among stakeholders.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Family Named Among 100 Most Outstanding Nigerians in the DiasporaThe Director General of World Trade Centre (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, her husband, and all four children have been recognized as Exemplars: 100 Most Outstanding Nigerians in the Diaspora. This achievement is considered a trailblazing feat in the history of biographical compendia. Dr. Ikemba Iweala, her husband, is an exceptional medical doctor and chairman of the IKE Foundation for Autism.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Millions of Nigerians Lack Access to ToiletsAccess to toilet facilities is a luxury for millions of Nigerians, leading to fears of being attacked or exposed to dangerous animals or diseases. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual assaults in the bush. Open defecation is widespread, with 48 million people defecating in the open. Lack of decent toilets also leads to girls missing classes during their monthly period.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

141,000 Nigerians migrated to the UK in one yearLatest figures show that 141,000 Nigerians migrated to the United Kingdom between June 2022 and June 2023 due to Nigeria's academic calendar, economic woes, and rising insecurity.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigerians Living Like Prisoners in Their Own HomesNigerians are resorting to extreme measures to secure their homes due to increasing insecurity. Homes are barricaded with iron sheets and high walls, making it impossible for outsiders to see what goes on inside. This is a response to the rise in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »