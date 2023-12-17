Over 200 Nigerians Die from Lassa Fever in 2023

At least 200 Nigerians have died from Lassa fever in the first 11 months of 2023; a disease that is preventable with good hygiene and treatable if presented early at hospitals. Over 1,170 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded across the country within that period, indicating a fatality rate of 17 per cent in Africa’s largest country, in terms of population and economic size.

The details of the disease, spread by rodents, were released on Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on its website.the NCDC said the data was from 1 January to 3 December and the confirmed cases were recorded in 28 states and 114 LGAs across the country. The statement, signed by the Director-General of NCDC, Ifedayo Adetifa, indicates that the 1,170 confirmed cases were from 8,542 suspected cases of Lassa fever.Mr Adetifa said Nigeria has continued to record a steady increase in states reporting Lassa fever due to improved surveillance, better community awareness, environmental degradation from climate change and other deleterious human activities in the environmen





